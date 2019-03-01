App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon appoints Christiane Hamacher as CEO of Biocon Biologics India

Hamacher comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in both strategic and operational roles across the value chain in global pharma spanning Asia, Europe and the US, Biocon said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said it has appointed Christiane Hamacher as CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd, effective from today.

Hamacher comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in both strategic and operational roles across the value chain in global pharma spanning Asia, Europe and the US, Biocon said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the development, Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: "Christiane joins us at a critical inflexion point in the business as we build our stature in the large and growing opportunity for biosimilar biologics.

"I am confident that she will successfully lead the company to become a major global player in the near future. Being a woman leader, I believe she also brings a diversity perspective which is integral to our leadership journey."

During her long career in the pharmaceutical industry, Hamacher has built expertise in the areas of oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and rare diseases, the filing said.

Hamacher holds a PhD in Molecular Biology (Oncology) from the University Clinic Bergmannsheil / University of Bochum, Germany. She also studied Economics at the University of Hagen in Germany, it added.

Shares of Biocon closed at Rs 631.45 apiece on the BSE, up 1.58 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Biocon #Biocon Biologics India Ltd #Business #Christiane Hamacher #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw #Market news

