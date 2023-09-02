Biocon acquires Eywa Pharma's New Jersey facility for $7.7 million

The biotechnology behemoth, in an exchange filing, stated that the facility, located in New Jersey's Cranbury in the US, has the potential for further expansion of capacity of up to 2 billion tablets or capsules, annually.

Biocon Ltd has announced the acquisition of Eywa Pharma Inc's oral solid dosage manufacturing facility by its step-down, wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc, for $7.7 million.

The biotechnology giant stated in an exchange filing that the facility in New Jersey's Cranbury in the US has the potential for further expanding its capacity up to two billion tablets or capsules per year. As part of the buyout, the factory's workforce will transition to Biocon Generics Inc, the company said.

"The acquisition of this FDA-approved facility, our first in the US, will complement Biocon’s existing manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our foothold in the United States," Biocon Managing director and CEO Siddharth Mittal said.

He also noted that the buyout will enable the company to add oral solid dosage capacities for new products earlier than originally planned, ensuring supply continuity through the diversification of the firm's manufacturing infrastructure. "Our focus will be on integrating the acquired facility expeditiously and expanding our portfolio in the region," Mittal said.