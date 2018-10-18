Bio-Med polio episode underlines the story of India's famed vaccine industry losing prowess

The contamination of 1.5 lakh vials of oral polio vaccine with traces of the long-eradicated type 2 polio virus has put India's polio-free-country status at risk and has left millions worried about their children's health.

The episode also underlines that India's vaccine industry, which used to be the most dominant across the globe until recently, is gradually losing its prowess.

The contamination

The strain, which has been eradicated worldwide, was found in vaccines manufactured by Ghaziabad-based Bio-Med.

The investigation conducted by Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on the premises of Bio-Med's facility failed to reveal the source of the virus.

Online news portal Print quoted an unnamed health ministry official as saying that they hadn't found anything suspicious during the investigation on Bio-Med's premises, except for some problems in sterilisation and deviation of manufacturing standards.

This led the CDSCO inspectors to suspect that the source of contamination was PT BioFarma, the Indonesian state-owned vaccine maker. Indian drug inspectors are now headed to Indonesia for further investigation.

An email sent to PT BioFarma remained unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

PT BioFarma is one of the largest suppliers of polio and measles 'bulk vaccine' in the world. The company, with WHO prequalification, produces at least 1.4 billion doses of oral polio vaccines to meet the global demand.

Dominant to dependent

At least two executives at vaccine companies told Moneycontrol that Indian vaccine makers have long stopped manufacturing oral polio vaccines in-house.

Instead, they formulate and fill the imported monovalent (or single) bulk attenuated (weakened) polio virus strains into an oral vaccine.

Bio-Med procures the bulk vaccine from BioFarma, formulates it into a finished product, and supplies it to the government's National Immunisation Programme, and exports it to other countries.

Even other companies like Panacea Biotec, Bharat Biotech and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals import bulk polio vaccines from BioFarma, as they compete for government contracts to supply the vaccine at the lowest price.

"Oral polio, measles, DPT, rabies, Hepatitis A and B vaccines have all become like commodity, with procurement prices of a vial less than cost of a water bottle in public procurement. Chinese and Indonesian companies who have built huge capacities are supplying these bulk vaccines at affordable prices," said one of the two executives mentioned above.

"This is something akin to generic formulation business, where we rely on 80 percent of active ingredients from China," the executive said.

"In chemistry, China struggled to move up the value chain, but in biotechnology they are already ahead of us," he added.

India, once the manufacturing powerhouse of vaccines, is seeing a slow decline. Vaccine exports from India dropped 4 percent to $653.40 million in FY18, according to data provided by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, a body under the Ministry of Commerce.

This kind of slide in exports has been seen in previous years as well.

Over the years China, South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam vaccine companies have not just emerged as suppliers of bulk vaccines, but were also competing for global tenders for vaccine supplies.

China, which has 34 vaccine manufacturing facilities and large investments in research and development, is giving Indian companies a tough fight in terms of pricing.

Also, China's push to improve quality standards is helping its manufacturers win the trust of global procurement agencies.

Grey areas

In August this year, Chinese vaccine maker Changsheng Biotechnology Corporation recalled batches of rabies vaccines from across the globe, including India.

This was after the Chinese drug regulator found some of the vaccine batches to be mixed with expired ingredients, and production dates and the batch numbers to be inconsistent.

Chinese authorities have slapped a fine and asset seizures totalling a whopping $1.3 billion on Changsheng.

The regulator also found DPT vaccines produced by Changsheng and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products to be sub-standard and ordered their recall.

Another executive who heads a public sector vaccine company says that not all imported vaccines can be called inferior, as many of them are sourced from facilities compliant with the World Health Organization's (WHO) good manufacturing practices (GMP).

"It's not like importing drugs, vaccines will have to be tested on humans for safety and efficacy before they could be approved and launched in the Indian market," the executive said.

"In the Bio-Med case we still don't know what went wrong, we need to wait for the outcome of investigation," he said.