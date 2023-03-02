 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance to revive bid for Singapore crypto permit

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore "in due course", Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing executives from the unit.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant.

Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond "strategic, commercial and developmental" considerations.

Reuters
