    Binance to revive bid for Singapore crypto permit

    Reuters
    March 02, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

    Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore "in due course", Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing executives from the unit.

    Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

    Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant.

    Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond "strategic, commercial and developmental" considerations.

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 12:15 pm