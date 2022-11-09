Binance to acquire FTX: A timeline of events in the crypto deal

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, reached a nonbinding deal to acquire FTX, a competitor, on Tuesday, capping up a series of back-and-forth salvos between the respective CEOs of the companies.

The deal, which is subject to due diligence, represents a rapid de-escalation of a feud between two key market makers.

Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX had become a face of the crypto industry as he built up a fortune of about $16 billion and saved troubled companies in the field.

Here's a timeline of how the feud played out and the events that led up to the proposed purchase:

2017

Binance was founded in 2017 by Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, a Chinese Canadian who moved to Vancouver in the late 1980s.

Also in 2017, Bankman-Fried establishes Alameda Research, a private trading and venture capital firm specialising on digital assets.

2019

Bankman-Fried co-founds FTX with Gary Wang, another MIT alum. It's worth noting that Alameda Research incubated FTX and received funding from Binance.

2021

In July 2021, Binance said that it was selling its share of FTX. The exit happened when FTX raised $900 million that same year.

2022

As he leads an increasing number of fundraising rounds and incubates startups that eventually emerge to be some of the biggest players in cryptocurrency, Bankman-Fried's popularity grows. In addition, SBF plays a crucial part in a series of bailouts of digital asset firms that were caught off guard by severe market turmoil.

He bails out struggling lender BlockFi and buys Canadian crypto asset trading company Bitvo as well as the assets of Voyager Digital.

August 2022



It's with the same goal that I'm announcing today that I am stepping down as co-CEO of Alameda Research -- @carolinecapital will continue on as Alameda's CEO. I will stay on as an advisor, but otherwise will not continue to have a strong day-to-day presence at the company.

— Sam Trabucco (@AlamedaTrabucco) August 24, 2022

Alameda Research's Sam Trabucco resigns from his position as co-CEO.

September 2022

Shortly after the departure of Trabucco, FTX President Brett Harrison also announced his intention to stand down and transition into an advising role.



1/ An announcement: I’m stepping down as President of @FTX_Official. Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company. — Brett Harrison (@BrettHarrison88) September 27, 2022



October 2022

FTX US, a subsidiary of FTX, is being investigated by the Texas State Securities Board for allegedly unregistered securities offerings. In the filing, the state regulator said that FTX US's yield-bearing account offerings fall under the category of unregistered securities.

November 2022

A CoinDesk report showed that FTX's trading arm, Alameda, had $14.6 billion in assets. However, most of the assets on the balance sheet were FTX's own FTT tokens.

Following the release of the report, rumours of a possible insolvency at Alameda begin to circulate.



As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT). Due to recent revelations that have came to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books. 1/4

— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022

As rumours emerge, Binance receives $585 million in FTT as part of its liquidation. Zhao later reveals that this was a deliberate action.

November 6: After a string of FTT withdrawals in response to CZ's tweet, Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison made an offer to purchase back the cryptocurrency at market price.

November 7: Reserves for FTX stablecoins hit their lowest level in a year as panic spreads and everyone starts withdrawing funds.

Bankman-Fried tries to calm the markets by telling investors that their money is safe.

CZ announced in a tweet that FTX is experiencing a significant liquidity crunch and that Binance has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire FTX