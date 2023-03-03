 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance CEO reaffirms support for Voyager deal amid SEC pushback

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST

Voyager, a crypto lender which went bankrupt last year, signed an agreement to be acquired by Binance.US in December.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao on Friday reiterated support for the exchange’s U.S. partner to acquire Voyager Digital, after an earlier tweet indicated he was weighing walking away from the offer.

But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the New York Department of Financial Services later opposed the deal.

At a court hearing on Thursday, a U.S. bankruptcy judge criticized the SEC for its vague objections to the proposed acquisition.