    Binance CEO reaffirms support for Voyager deal amid SEC pushback

    Voyager, a crypto lender which went bankrupt last year, signed an agreement to be acquired by Binance.US in December.

    Reuters
    March 03, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao on Friday reiterated support for the exchange’s U.S. partner to acquire Voyager Digital, after an earlier tweet indicated he was weighing walking away from the offer.

    But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the New York Department of Financial Services later opposed the deal.

    At a court hearing on Thursday, a U.S. bankruptcy judge criticized the SEC for its vague objections to the proposed acquisition.

    ”We are still in support of the deal and helping returning funds to users as quickly as possible, if allowed to do so,” Zhao tweeted.

    In an earlier tweet on Friday, Zhao had signaled the possibility of calling off the deal.

    (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

    Reuters
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 10:15 pm