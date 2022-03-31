English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla to spend $7.2 billion on Aluminum demand bet

    The company owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla will invest the amount mainly across its businesses in India and North America.

    Bloomberg
    March 31, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Hindalco Industries Ltd. will spend as much as $7.2 billion to expand its aluminum business over the next five years, as global supply shortages and strong demand prospects push prices toward unprecedented levels.

    The company owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla will invest the amount mainly across its businesses in India and North America. It has set aside about $2.4 billion for its Indian aluminum operations during the five years ending March 2027 as it expects consumption to double in the next decade, it said in an investor presentation.

    Unit Novelis Inc. will invest as much as $4.8 billion in the U.S., Brazil, Asia and Germany during the period, including some expansions announced earlier.

    Aluminum, used in everything from window frames to cans to auto parts, jumped to a record above $4,000 a ton earlier this month on fears of a deepening shortage following Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Mumbai-based company is expanding its primary aluminum capacity in India after keeping it steady at 1.3 million tons over the past few years, as it expects prices to remain elevated amid supply constraints and strong demand.

    In India, Hindalco plans to expand its Aditya Mahan smelter by 50,000 tons by March 2024. It said it’s also considering adding another 180,000 tons a year at the same location and setting up a 1 million ton a year alumina refinery in Odisha, among other expansion plans.

    Close

    Related stories

    Hindalco expects India’s aluminum consumption to jump to about 8 million tons by March 2032 and copper usage to more than double in the same period, it said.

    As part of its India growth plans, it has also earmarked about $286 million for its copper business and $459 million for coal mine development, according to the presentation.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kumar Mangalam Birla
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 08:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.