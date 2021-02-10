MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Billionaire Elon Musk buys Dogecoin for his son X Æ A-Xii

Bought some dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler, said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk.


Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on February 10 that he had bought Dogecoin - a cryptocurrency - for his newborn, further extending his support to digital currencies.

"Bought some dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler," said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Twitter.

Musk's tweet comes after Tesla revealed on Monday that it had bought bitcoins worth $1.5 billion and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the cryptocurrency shooting higher.

The announcement, buried deep in Tesla's 2020 annual report, drove a roughly 20 percent surge in the world's most widely held cryptocurrency to over $47,000. At that price, 0.8 bitcoins was enough to buy an entry-level Tesla Model 3.

Musk's tweets about certain companies and cryptocurrencies have sent their prices soaring in recent weeks. In fact, him putting a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter bio sent the most popular currency flying on January 29.

Close

Related stories

The billionaire entrepreneur has nearly 44 million followers on Twitter.

A few days after his namecheck on Twitter, his cryptic one-word tweet triggered a massive rally in Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a meme about a Shiba Inu dog.

Dogecoin's value started to soar after Musk tweeted the image of rocket with a trailing tweet "Doge". This was enough for the cryptocurrency's price to skyrocket.

In his subsequent tweets, Musk wrote "Dogecoin is people's crypto" and "No highs, no lows, only Doge".

Dogecoin, is also among one of the many altcoins. Altcoins is an umbrella term for digital currencies other than the bitcoin, the most well known and popular cryptocurrency.

According to The New York Times, the altcoin Dogecoin was created by Jackson Palmer in 2013. He built his own satirical mash-up cryptocurrency that combined bitcoin with the Doge meme he’d seen on social media.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #markets #SpaceX #Tesla
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.