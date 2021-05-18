MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Billionaire Donald Trump, former US president who declined salary, accepts pension: Report

It is at present unclear whether Donald Trump’s pension is being accepted or donated.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

Former US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

Former United States President Donald Trump has received over $65,000 in pension since he left the post after Joe Biden’s victory, as per reports. Trump’s net worth is estimated at $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

As per a Business Insider report, a spokesperson for the General Services Administration ‘confirmed’ that Trump had got as much as $65,600 in pension payments since leaving office in January.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not respond to queries, the publication added.

It is unclear at present whether the pension is being accepted or donated. The latter would be a significant decision because as Trump donated his salary to institutions such as the National Park Service – a follow through on his campaign promise to not accept taxpayer funded salary.

Close

Related stories

As per the US Constitution, former presidents are entitled to pensions but are ‘not obliged’ to accept a pension, the report noted. Their pay is equal to the salary of Cabinet secretaries, which is $221,400 in 2021.

Donald Trump is entitled to an annual pension of $221,400, CNN reported. In addition, he is also qualified to receive perks worth $1 million for staff salary, office space, travel allowance and so on. In 2020, former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama each had more than $500,000 in office rent covered, the publication added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Donald Trump #Pension #US #world
first published: May 18, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.