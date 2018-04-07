App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Billionaire Analjit Singh's Max India in 'preliminary' talks to buy out Life Healthcare’s 47.5% in Max Healthcare

Max India said it’s early days to talk about company buying out partner Life Healthcare Group’s 47.5 percent stake in Max Healthcare as the valuation process is still underway.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
A discussion between Max India and its South African partner Life Healthcare Group to buy out the latter's 47.5 percent stake in joint venture Max Healthcare is said to be in a very early stage, according to a person with direct knowledge of the talks.

“Right now, Life Healthcare is getting formal valuation of the stake. Before that, how can there be any serious discussion?” said a person with knowledge of the talks on condition of anonymity.

Life Healthcare in a recent investor presentation said it has "initiated preliminary discussions" to explore the possibility of Max India acquiring Life Healthcare's equity interest in Max Healthcare.

“These discussions are ongoing and are occurring within the ambit of the LHC/Max India shareholder agreement,” Life Healthcare said.

As per the shareholder agreement, Max India may have the right of first refusal to buy-out the JV partner.

A Max Healthcare spokesperson declined to comment. Life Healthcare couldn't reached for a comment.

Launched in 2000, Max Healthcare is an equal JV partnership between Max India and Life Healthcare, South Africa with each of them owning a 49.7 percent stake.

Max Healthcare is focused on tertiary and quaternary care, with revenues of Rs 2,567 crore from over 2,500 beds across 14 hospitals.

Analjit Singh and his family own 40.97 percent of the listed Max India, which has other subsidiaries including Max Bupa, which is healthcare insurance joint venture, and Antara, a senior-living platform.

The Economic Times on Saturday reported that Max India is in talks to buy the 47.5 percent stake of Life Healthcare Group Holdings owns in hospital chain Max Healthcare for USD 450-540 million quoting unnamed officials.

tags #Business #Companies #Max India #mergers and acquisitions

