 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BillDesk's profit drops by 39% to Rs 149cr in FY22, despite 15% revenue increase to Rs 2,442cr

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

In the comparable period, Razorpay, a top rival of BillDesk in the Indian market, recorded a surge in net profit to Rs 7.37 crore from Rs 6.18 crore in the preceding year.

IndiaIdeas.com Ltd, the operator of BillDesk, a digital payments service provider, saw its profit drop by 39 percent to Rs 149.6 crore in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. This is compared to a profit of Rs 245.5 crore that the company made in FY21.

Despite the decrease in profit, according to a report by the Economic Times, BillDesk experienced a 15 percent increase in revenue for FY22, with revenue rising from Rs 2,124.2 crore in the previous year to Rs 2,442.8 crore. These financial results were sourced from the business analytics firm Tofler, as per the report.

In the comparable period, Razorpay, a top rival of BillDesk in the Indian market, recorded a surge in net profit to Rs 7.37 crore from Rs 6.18 crore in the preceding year. Razorpay's revenue from operations in FY22 came in at Rs 1,481.1 crore.

Also Read | Razorpay buys customer loyalty and rewards platform PoshVine in 7th acquisition