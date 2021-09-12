Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET to be moved in assembly tomorrow: MK Stalin

File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI photo)

A bill seeking the exemption of Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will be moved in the state legislative assembly on September 12, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.

The decision comes hours after a 19-year-old student in the state's Salem died by suicide, shortly before he was scheduled to appear for the NEET undergraduate (UG) examination -- that forms the basis for admission in medical courses.

"Another death on the altar of NEET," news agency ANI quoted a tweet of Stalin in Tamil as saying. "Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent," he reportedly added.

The student who died by suicide, identified as S Dhanush, belonged to Koozhaiyur village near Mettur in Salem. "The boy was found hanging in his house by her mother at about 3.45 AM and the family informed us," a Mettur range police officer told news agency PTI.

Dhanush had twice unsuccessfully attempted to clear the NEET. He was reportedly under stress over the fear of failing for the third time.

His brother, Nishnath, told the News Minute that Dhanush had scored 457 out of 500 marks in Class 10 and also performed well in the Class 12 board exams, but he was deeply affected by not being able to clear the NEET twice.

"We cannot have more students die due to such exams. Government should take swift measures," Nishnath was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had condemned the Centre for not postponing the NEET exams amid the pandemic, as demanded by a section of students.

"Government of India (GOI) is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance (sic)," Gandhi had tweeted.

Notably, the NEET is a pan-India level entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. The exam, which began since 2013, has drawn criticism from some sections as critics call it "unfair" for students with fewer resources. In Tamil Nadu, at least 14 NEET aspirants have died by suicide since 2017.