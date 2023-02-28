Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai, holds discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das

Microsoft Co-Founder and billionaire Bill Gates on February 28 visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai.

The central bank in a tweet said that Gates visited their office and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The billionaire businessman and philanthropist is on an exclusive visit to India to explore business opportunities in health, education and other sectors.

Recently, Gates has expressed his interest to conduct business and other activities in India.

“Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint,” Gates tweeted on February 27.