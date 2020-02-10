Bill Gates spends $644 million to own hydrogen-powered superyacht

Billionaire Bill Gates has commissioned a 370-foot hydrogen-powered superyacht worth roughly $644 million.

The Microsoft co-founder, with a net worth of $110 billion, does not own his own vessel at the moment. He usually rents a superyacht for his personal use while holidaying.

This is not the first time that Gates, the world's second-richest person, has invested in clean energy. He has invested in California-based solar power startup Heliogen.

The vessel, named Aqua, contains five decks and can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew members, The Guardian reported. It will feature an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym, the report added.

The superyacht has been designed by Dutch company Sinot and was publicised at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019.

“For the development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features,” Sander Sinot said in 2019, as quoted by the publication.

The superyacht is powered by two 1MW motors fuelled by supercooled hydrogen tanks. The vessel is unlikely to set sail before 2024, the report added.

Another environment-friendly feature of the yacht is gel-fuelled fire bowls, which means guests will not be using coal or wood when it gets cold.