Bill Gates says another pandemic likely in the next 20 years, urges preventive action

Bill Gates comments on the lessons learnt from the pandemic in a new book titled "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic"

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who has come out with a new book 'How to Prevent the Next Pandemic' about the measures that countries must take to prevent another global outbreak, said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 that another pandemic is likely in the next 20 years and urged international leaders to prepare to avoid such a situation.

Gates stated that the world will not go another 100 years without a pandemic. He added that world leaders need to stop an outbreak before it spreads globally, or at the very least limit the number of deaths, as some of the best countries did this time.

He expressed concern that events such as the Russia-Ukraine war could divert attention, perpetuating the cycle of underinvestment in health.

Edited excerpts:

The purpose of writing this book is you say to learn from the mistakes you made. But, more importantly, you hope this will be a call to action. So the pandemic response plan is prioritised. But, do you fear that as the pandemic panic and fear recedes and the world now deals with global instability brought on by the war between Russia and Ukraine, that this once again will be neglected and the cycle of under-investing in health will continue as is?

Yes, I am extremely worried about that. People want to forget the pandemic. Even though we have some concerns about variants but it is likely. Even as the worst is behind us. There is problem in Ukraine and other territories in the world. This year we saw millions of deaths and trillions of losses. This is something almost bad as a world war. So, we should commit ourselves to modest investment in global teams and in research and development for new tools because we won’t go another 100 years before we have a pandemic. Now, people will travel more. In the next twenty years, it is likely we will have another one (pandemic). So, we need to have that readiness so that every country can start operating at least to limit deaths, like the best countries did this time.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes