Bill Gates reveals two 'crazy things' that he bought after becoming a billionaire

Multi-billionaire Bill Gates while talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show revealed ‘crazy things’ he purchased since becoming a billionaire at a young age of 31.

The second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg’s Billionaires index, is the founder of Microsoft and co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. After starting his firm, he became the youngest billionaire in history at that time, thirty years ago.

Gates said that despite a fat bank balance at such young age, he didn’t go on a spending spree. “I don’t have that many things that are extravagant taste, so it didn’t change too much,” Gates said. He added that his primary concern at the time was being able to pay his employees, many of whom had families to care for.

On being pressed by DeGeneres that he didn’t have any thought of buying a Porsche, maybe, Gates said, “I did – that I did,” Gates said. “That was an indulgence, and then eventually for my travel, I got a plane, which is a huge indulgence, so those are my two.”

In terms of crazy things, these were the two, he further added.

Reportedly, Gates owns a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express worth USD 40 million. The plane can accommodate 19 people at a time.

Gates also revealed in the light-hearted chat that his USD 125 million mansion has a trampoline room as well. His house is in Medina, Washington nearly a mile away from the residence of the fellow billionaire, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos.