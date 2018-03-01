App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bill Gates reveals two 'crazy things' that he bought after becoming a billionaire

After starting Microsoft, he became the youngest billionaire in history at that time, thirty years ago

Multi-billionaire Bill Gates while talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show revealed ‘crazy things’ he purchased since becoming a billionaire at a young age of 31.

The second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg’s Billionaires index, is the founder of Microsoft and co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. After starting his firm, he became the youngest billionaire in history at that time, thirty years ago.

Gates said that despite a fat bank balance at such young age, he didn’t go on a spending spree. “I don’t have that many things that are extravagant taste, so it didn’t change too much,” Gates said. He added that his primary concern at the time was being able to pay his employees, many of whom had families to care for.

On being pressed by DeGeneres that he didn’t have any thought of buying a Porsche, maybe, Gates said, “I did – that I did,” Gates said. “That was an indulgence, and then eventually for my travel, I got a plane, which is a huge indulgence, so those are my two.”

related news

In terms of crazy things, these were the two, he further added.

Reportedly, Gates owns a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express worth USD 40 million. The plane can accommodate 19 people at a time.

Gates also revealed in the light-hearted chat that his USD 125 million mansion has a trampoline room as well. His house is in Medina, Washington nearly a mile away from the residence of the fellow billionaire, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos.

tags #Bill Gates #Business

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC