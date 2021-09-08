MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bill Gates' cascade investment to take control of Four Seasons Hotels

Cascade will buy 23.8% of Prince Alwaleed's stake to own 71.3% of Four Seasons, valuing the hotel chain at $10 billion on an enterprise basis.

Reuters
September 08, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.


Bill Gates' Cascade Investment LLC will take control of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts by buying about half of Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's stake in the company for $2.21 billion, the hotel operator said on Wednesday.


Cascade will buy 23.8% of Prince Alwaleed's stake to own 71.3% of Four Seasons, valuing the hotel chain at $10 billion on an enterprise basis.


ALSO READ: Reports continue to swirl amid news of Bill Gates’ Microsoft probe: Here is all You Need to Know


Prince Alwaleed, through investment vehicle Kingdom Holding Co. , will continue to own the remaining stake, Four Seasons said.

The billionaire prince is one of Saudi Arabia's top businessmen and is known for his bets on Citigroup and other top western companies.

Reuters
Tags: #Bill Gates #Cascade Investment #Four Seasons Hotels #Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
first published: Sep 8, 2021 08:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.