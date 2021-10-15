MARKET NEWS

English
Former US President Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Bill Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America's 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001.

AFP
October 15, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted.

He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

AFP
first published: Oct 15, 2021 07:38 am

