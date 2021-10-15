Former US President Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted.

He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America's 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001.