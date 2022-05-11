English
    Bill Ackman advocates hiring from Ukraine to work remotely as US engineers upset startups

    The call for investment on Ukrainian youth comes at a time when international firms are not keen on doing business with Russia

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
    Bill Ackman, Billionaire investor & Founder of Pershing Square Capital Management (File Image)

    Engineers from Ukraine should be employed to work for US companies, according to Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund tycoon and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management. He further stated that startup CEOs were of the opinion that American engineers do not work as hard.

    “Tonight I had dinner with 15 startup CEOs who bemoaned the work ethics of young US engineers, particularly compared with those from emerging countries. Idea: recruit engineers from @Ukraine. They are extremely talented, hard working and grateful, and you will be doing good,” Ackman tweeted on May 10.

    “To be clear, I recommend hiring Ukrainian engineers virtually, not recruiting them to the US, which takes time and will drain talent from @Ukraine. We should find Ukrainians work and dignity now so they can provide for their families and country,” Ackman said in a follow-up tweet.

    The call for investment on Ukrainian youth comes at a time when international firms are not keen on doing business with Russia.

    Many western firms have restricted their Russian activities and begun to unwind their investments and liquidate outlets in Russia due to investor and customer pressure. Many businesses, from banks to breweries, took financial risks to leave Russia throughout the Ukraine conflict.

    And, most recently, SAP, the German software corporation, announced that it was ceasing operations in Russia after more than 30 years of doing business there.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Ackman #Russia Ukraine #Ukraine conflict #Ukrainian engineers
    first published: May 11, 2022 08:48 am
