Bilawal Bhutto apprehensive of martial law in Pakistan: Reports

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Bilawal's concerns stem from the ongoing political and judiciary crisis in the cash-starved country wherein the Supreme Court is hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his apprehension about emergency or martial law in the country if a larger Supreme Court bench was not constituted to hear the case regarding the postponement of provincial elections in Punjab, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Bilawal's concerns stem from the ongoing political and judiciary crisis in the cash-starved country wherein the Supreme Court is hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls.

Bilawal, who is also the head of the Peoples Party (PPP), spoke with the media on Monday in Larkana, his seat in the Sindh province, and said his party would not accept whatever decision of the three judges on elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, The News International reported.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as "unconstitutional" the election commission's decision to postpone polls in the Punjab province till October 8, in a major blow to the federal government that has been trying to delay the provincial election citing security issues and the economic crisis.