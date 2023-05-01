 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilateral cricket media rights: BCCI stuck between a rock and a hard place

K Shriniwas Rao
May 01, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The BCCI isn’t convinced that an e-auction will be the way forward again, given that market interest is not sky high.

BCCI

Some news first: India’s cricket board wants to bring out the tender document to sell bilateral media rights for the next four-year cycle immediately after the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. It’s clear about that.

What the Board of Control for Cricket in India is still wracking its brains over is how to package the tender.

In 2018, when the BCCI last sold bilateral broadcasting rights, the process was held by way of an e-auction. The next media rights bundle – IPL – also was sold by way of an e-auction last year.

From 2018, when the bilateral media rights were sold, to 2022, when the IPL rights were sold, “transparency” remained the key word in Indian cricket administration even amid a debate over whether an e-auction or a closed bid would fetch the maximum value.