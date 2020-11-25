PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Bike boat' ponzi scheme | Seven more directors arrested for duping investors of Rs 42,000 crore

The directors of the Noida-based firm duped people by promising them good returns against investments in the 'bike boat' ponzi scheme.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested seven more directors of M/s Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited for cheating people of nearly Rs 42,000 crore. The directors of the Noida based firm duped people by promising them good returns against investments in the 'bike boat' ponzi scheme.

EOW in its tweet disclosed that so far it has arrested 15 directors involved in the 'bike boat' scam.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #bik boat scam #EOW

