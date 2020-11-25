'Bike boat' ponzi scheme | Seven more directors arrested for duping investors of Rs 42,000 crore



EOW @DelhiPolice arrested 7 more Directors incl 2 promoters of M/S Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. They cheated approx 42000 cr from victims of different states on the inducement of good return in a ponzy scheme 'Bike Boat'. 15 Directors arrested till date. @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested seven more directors of M/s Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited for cheating people of nearly Rs 42,000 crore. The directors of the Noida based firm duped people by promising them good returns against investments in the 'bike boat' ponzi scheme.

EOW in its tweet disclosed that so far it has arrested 15 directors involved in the 'bike boat' scam.