Bikano aims Rs 2,500 crore business in packaged food segment in next 3 years

Leading packaged snacks brand Bikano on Wednesday said it is aiming to grow over two-fold to about Rs 2,500 crore in the next three years on the back of market expansion and strengthening of product portfolio.

The company, which largely gets its business from the northern markets, is now investing to expand in the southern and western markets.

Besides, the company is also expanding its portfolio by adding new product lines for the domestic markets and has introduced frozen food and ready-to-eat food (RTE), targeting the export markets.

On growth prospects, Bikano Director Manish Agarwal told PTI: "We are aiming to reach Rs 2,500 crore business in the next three years”.

Aggarwal expects Bikano to have a business of Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crore from its packaged snacks business this fiscal.

"We are expecting to grow around 35 to 40 per cent in the next fiscal in the packaged food business,” he said.

According to Agarwal, the market potential of packaged food segment is very high and the company is trying to harness it with its current product portfolio and new launches.

"The salty snacks market in India has witnessed a remarkable evolution and growth in recent years. With a wide proliferation of Indian flavoured packaged snacks, we have witnessed the introduction of multiple new product segments and diverse ethnic flavours,” he said.

Expanding its product-line, Bikano on Wednesday launched six new masala-based products ahead of the upcoming festive season and expects a sales surge of up to Rs 75 crore with this addition, aimed primarily at consumers in the northern Hindi speaking belt.

Domestic snacks are popular among the large number of Indian diaspora spread across the globe and Bikano gets around 15 percent of its sale from the exports.

"We want to increase our export market also,” said Aggarwal, adding "now we are having ready-to-eat food and frozen-food for the export market”.

Bikano is also planning to expand its RTE and frozen food portfolio, Aggarwal added.

The company is investing around Rs 100 crore to set up a new production plant in Hyderabad, which would help it expand its market share.

"Our investment in Hyderabad is almost completed. Through this, we would be expanding into Southern and Western markets,” Aggarwal added.

Presently, Bikano has five major production facilities in New Delhi, Greater Noida, and Rai.

The packaged food segment continued to witness impressive growth in the wake of COVID-19, as demand for packaged food items grew particularly in urban areas.

According to a report from market research firm ReportLinker, the India food and beverage packaging market was valued at $26.28 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach $122.78 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.88 percent during the forecast period (2020-2025).