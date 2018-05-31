Bihar to have new medical colleges,upgraded hospitals:minister

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey today asserted that the state was all set to witness massive improvement in medical facilities on account of the NDA being in power here as well as at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here on the occasion of four years of formation of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Pandey said "eleven new medical colleges are in the pipeline. Once these become functional, health care scenario will undergo a sea change in the state".

"Our aim is to ensure, with joint efforts by the Centre and the state, that patients from Bihar do not face the compulsion to go outside for treatment and those wishing to pursue a career in the medical field get all the facilities in their home state".

Pandey also disclosed that a move was afoot to expand the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the largest in the state, by equipping it with 5,000 beds and upgrade Sadar hospitals of at least nine districts.

He also said "after the NDA came to power in the state in 2005, the state's fertility rate dropped from 3.8 to 3.2 because of our commitment to population control. We are aiming at bringing the fertility rate below 3". Pandey also asserted "the work done in the field of health care by the Narendra Modi government surpasses whatever has been done by previous regimes in the country".

Asked about the RJD's victory in assembly by-poll for Jokihat, where it defeated the JD(U) by a huge margin, Pandey who is a former president of the state BJP, said "by-elections are largely about local issues and local factors. I would advise the RJD not to be too full of swagger over winning just one seat".