Bihar government asks depts to prioritise state-manufactured goods

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Welcoming the government move, P K Agrawal, president, Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, suggested that a monitoring body should be established to ensure proper implementation of the rules and policies.

As part of its efforts to promote domestically manufactured goods, the Bihar government has directed all state-controlled bodies to accord priority and provide price preference to products manufactured by industrial units located within the state.

In a circular issued to all corporations and autonomous bodies, the department of industries has asked them to strictly follow the state's 'Purchase Preference Policy-2002' and 'The Bihar Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2005' during government procurements.

All departments of the state government have also been directed to abide by the directive, starting next financial year.

"The notification will certainly provide impetus to domestic manufacturers and suppliers. It will also lead to growth in employment opportunities and income," Samir Kumar Mahaseth, the state industries minister, told PTI.