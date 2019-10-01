Bihar floods | Domestic airlines waive cancellation, re-scheduling fees for Patna flights

Taking cognizance of problems faced by passengers, domestic airlines said they will issue fee waivers on cancelled and rescheduled tickets for flights to and originating from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been gripped by severe flooding, with the death toll from both regions touching 139.



#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #Patnaflood, we're offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any is applicable) to passengers travelling to/fro Patna till Oct 02 nd, 2019.

On September 30, IndiGo tweeted:

A little later GoAir too tweeted:



#GoAlert: Due to the bad weather conditions and the unfavourable situation in Patna, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Patna up to 3rd Oct 2019. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or call us at 18602100999 for assistance. — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 30, 2019

Several regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under floods, following heavy rainfall over the last few days. The highest number of rain-related deaths -- 111 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while 28 people lost their lives in Bihar since last week.

In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee-deep waters. More than 4,000 people, including women and children, were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Patna on September 30, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

There is a forecast of a long-delayed withdrawal of monsoon as well as more rainfall in Bihar, including capital Patna, where several areas still remain submerged, and food and relief material are being airdropped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible help.

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on September 30.