App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar floods | Domestic airlines waive cancellation, re-scheduling fees for Patna flights

In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee-deep waters

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Taking cognizance of problems faced by passengers, domestic airlines said they will issue fee waivers on cancelled and rescheduled tickets for flights to and originating from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been gripped by severe flooding, with the death toll from both regions touching 139.

On September 30, IndiGo tweeted:

Close

A little later GoAir too tweeted: 

related news

Several regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under floods, following heavy rainfall over the last few days. The highest number of rain-related deaths -- 111 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while 28 people lost their lives in Bihar since last week.

In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee-deep waters. More than 4,000 people, including women and children, were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Patna on September 30, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

There is a forecast of a long-delayed withdrawal of monsoon as well as more rainfall in Bihar, including capital Patna, where several areas still remain submerged, and food and relief material are being airdropped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible help.

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on September 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #airlines #bihar floods #GoAir #IndiGo #Patna airport

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.