Bihar Election Result LIVE | RJD's Chhote Lal Ray leading in Parsa constituency

LIVE updates of the Bihar Assembly election result 2020. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is taking on the BJP-JDU

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Chhote Lal Ray is the leading candidate in Parsa constituency.

He is leading against Janata Dal (United) candidate Chandrika Roy by a margin of 2,082 votes.

Follow the Bihar Election Result LIVE here

RDJ's Chandrika Rai won Parsa constituency in 2015 with a margin of 42,335 votes.

Counting of votes is underway. Trends show that the two competing alliances, MGB and NDA, are running neck and neck. But these are just early rounds of counting and things can change quickly.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Check who is leading where, full list of winners

Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar has said that declaration of results "may take more time" in comparison to last assembly polls as the number of polling stations have increased by 45 percent, NDTV reported.