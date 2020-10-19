Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: BJP leaders hitting out at LJP under pressure from Nitish Kumar, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are hitting out at him under pressure from JD(U) boss and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan also said that BJP leaders are free to throw barbs at the LJP, as part of their "coalition dharma", but he will always hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here: