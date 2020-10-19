Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: BJP leaders hitting out at LJP under pressure from Nitish Kumar, says Chirag Paswan

Live now
Bihar Election 2020: BJP leaders hitting out at LJP under pressure from Nitish Kumar, says Chirag Paswan
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are hitting out at him under pressure from JD(U) boss and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan also said that BJP leaders are free to throw barbs at the LJP, as part of their "coalition dharma", but he will always hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates |15,000 students from Bihar study at coaching centres in Kota (Rajasthan) and higher education in other states. Bihar generates economy worth thousands of crores in other states. Why can’t Bihar excel in providing quality education? RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | We will hold meetings in every five villages of a constituency through LEDs parallelly. This way we will hold 100 meetings at a time. This will be our effort towards ensuring social distancing in view of COVID-19: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Bodh Gaya, Bihar (ANI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the NDA in Bihar constitutes just four parties and the LJP was its contender, the regional outfit's president Chirag Paswan said that the saffron camp leaders were hitting out at him under pressure from JD(U) boss and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan also said that BJP leaders were free to throw barbs at the LJP, as part of their "coalition dharma", but he would always hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.