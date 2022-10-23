English
    Bihar bypoll: Tough contest likely in Gopalganj

    BJP nominee Kusum Devi is up against RJD's Mohan Gupta whose nomination was supported by the seven-party grand alliance, formed after stripping the saffron camp of power in the state in August.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar is all set to witness a tough fight in the November 3 by-poll as the BJP is going all-out to retain the constituency, while the ruling Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent RJD is leaving no stone unturned to wrest it from the saffron camp. BJP nominee Kusum Devi is up against RJD's Mohan Gupta whose nomination was supported by the seven-party grand alliance, formed after stripping the saffron camp of power in the state in August.

    Alleging that the BJP is trying to cash on the "sympathy of voters" by fielding Kusum Devi, the wife of Subhash Singh, whose death necessitated the by-election, the RJD leadership reminded that the assembly constituency falls under its supremo Lalu Prasad's home district, Gopalganj. "Our candidate will win the seat with a huge margin. The BJP has been completely exposed, and the security money deposited by its nominee will be forfeited," Bihar RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI.

    Countering the RJD leader, the saffron camp's state unit spokesperson Nikhil Anand said Gopalganj is a "BJP bastion" as the party has been winning from the seat since 2005. "Subhash Singh was a popular leader of the constituency. The people of Gopalganj will give a befitting reply to the grand alliance in the by-poll and ensure victory of our candidate to pay a tribute to their departed leader," he said.

    Notably, the upcoming by-elections will also be held in Mokama. The bypolls to the two seats will be the first election after the formation of 'Mahagthabandhan' around two months back.

    Apart from the BJP and the RJD, Bahujan Samaj Party fielded Indira Yadav, wife of Anirudh Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav, who is the brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM nominated Aslam Mukhiya for the seat. Campaigning for Gupta in Muslim-dominated areas in Gopalganj on Friday, state Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri said, The RJD candidate will win with comfortable margin. The BJP will face a humiliating defeat this time as the electorates from the minority community will vote for the RJD nominee only. They know AIMIM is the B' team of BJP."

    Responding to the RJD's claim, Anand said the grand alliance parties are "rumour mongers and spreading propaganda to confuse voters". In the last assembly elections, the then BJP candidate had won the seat by defeating Sadhu Yadav by 36,000 votes. Congress' Asif Gafoor stood third.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Bihar by-poll #BJP #bypoll #Election #Gopalganj assembly seat #Politics #RJD
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 09:23 pm
