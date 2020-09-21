172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bigleap-technologies-to-hire-6000-employees-by-2021-5866331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

BigLeap Technologies to hire 6,000 employees by 2021

PTI

BigLeap Technologies and Solutions, a city-based HR staffing, payroll, recruitment company, on Monday said it is planning to add 6,000 staff by 2021 and double its turnover in the next two years.

With this staff addition, BigLeap will have over 10,000 employees on its outsourcing rolls, a press release from the employees' outsourcing company said

Founded in 2015, BigLeap has operations and strong presence in 22 operational states and 18 ESI compliant territories including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

"With an increasing demand for our staffing services, expansion has become eminent. Our commitment to expanding staffing services comes at a critical moment as the covid-19 pandemic has created tremendous stress in employability, and employee optimization for our clients," Vinay Kotra, Co- Founder and Director, BigLeapsaid.

The company has an impressive client roster encompassing Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, ITC Infotech, New Holland Tractors, KreditBee, Rapido, Bounce, PVR Cinemas, Cafe Coffee Day and several other leading organisations.

The company is mulling to raise capital later next fiscal to further its expansion on a necessity basis, it said.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #BigLeap Technologies and Solutions #Business #Companies

