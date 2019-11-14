Biggest Oil and Gas companies in the world: Shell, Saudi Aramco beaten by Chinese conglomerate

China's Sinopec continued to lead the world’s biggest oil and gas companies in 2018 while U.S. oil and gas company Exxon Mobil ranked sixth. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Following are the 10 biggest Oil and Gas giants according to their revenue collection for 2018 with data from statista.com. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Petrobras | Country: Brazil | Revenue: $95.58 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Gazprom | Country: Russia | Revenue: $113.38 billion (*Data from 2017) (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Chevron | Country: US | Revenue: $158.90 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Total | Country: France | Revenue: $209.36 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Exxon Mobil | Country: USA | Revenue: $279.33 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | British Petroleum | Country: US | Revenue: $298.76 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | PetroChina | Country: China | Revenue: $342.21 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Saudi Aramco | Country: Saudi Arabia | Revenue: $356.00 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Royal Dutch Shell | Country: England-Holand | Revenue: $388.38 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Sinopec | Country: China | Revenue: $420.38 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 14, 2019 07:45 am