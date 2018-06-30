App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biggest losers: These 10 stocks have lost over 50% in the past 6 months

Take a look at the some of the worst performing stocks of H1 CY18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The first half of CY 2018 saw the Sensex hit a peak of 36,443 and many stocks gave high returns. However, the value of these 10 stocks plunged drastically over the past six months. The market cap of these companies is above Rs 1,000 crore. Check out how much percent these stocks have fallen. All figures are year-to-date (YTD) as of June 22, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Jet Airways Ltd | YTD loss: 53.4% (Image: Reuters)
Unitech Ltd | YTD loss: 53.6% (Representative image)
Adani Power Ltd | YTD loss: 55.6% (Image: Company website)
Reliance Communications Ltd | YTD loss: 59.4% (Image: Reuters)
Manpasand Beverages Ltd | YTD loss: 65.8% (Image: Company website)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd | YTD loss: 66.5% (Representative image)
PC Jeweller Ltd | YTD loss: 69.2% (Representative image)
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd | YTD loss: 69.8% (Image source: Lavasa Community Facebook page. Lavasa is one of the company's projects)
GTL Infrastructure Ltd | YTD loss: 80.2% (Representative image)
Vakrangee Ltd | YTD loss: 87.5% (Representative image)
Vakrangee Ltd | YTD loss: 87.5% (Representative image)

First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:27 am

tags #Business #markets

