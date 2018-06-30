Biggest losers: These 10 stocks have lost over 50% in the past 6 months

The first half of CY 2018 saw the Sensex hit a peak of 36,443 and many stocks gave high returns. However, the value of these 10 stocks plunged drastically over the past six months. The market cap of these companies is above Rs 1,000 crore. Check out how much percent these stocks have fallen. All figures are year-to-date (YTD) as of June 22, 2018. (Image: Reuters)