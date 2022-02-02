MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Big tech companies should reimburse victims of online scams: British lawmakers

    Britain has become a global epicentre for bank scams, Reuters reported in October, with a record 754 million pounds ($1 billion) stolen in the first six months of this year

    Reuters
    February 02, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Big tech companies whose online platforms carry advertisements for scams should be made to reimburse victims, British lawmakers said, as part of wider efforts to combat a growing epidemic of online fraud in Britain.

    While banks have signed up for a voluntary code to reimburse fraud victims who do enough to protect themselves, there is not sufficient regulation governing social media and other websites where victims are often first lured in, Mel Stride, chairman of the cross-party Treasury committee, told Reuters.

    "The government should look at some kind of arrangement that makes the polluter pay," he said.

    "Online platforms are hosting this stuff, not really putting enough effort into weeding it out, and indeed financially benefiting because they're getting the advertising revenues," Stride said.

    TechUK, a trade body that represents major tech companies in Britain, including Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft, declined to provide an immediate comment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Stride's comments came as the Treasury committee on Wednesday published the findings of a report on economic crime, which urged the government to seriously consider forcing online platforms to help to refund victims.

    The report noted that TechUK in December said Facebook (now known as Meta), Twitter and Microsoft had committed to requiring potential financial services advertisers to be authorised by the Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, following similar steps taken by Google, TikTok and Amazon.

    But the report said there was no set timeline for these changes and other major online platforms have not followed suit.

    The government is due to respond to the report's findings that not enough is being done to prevent the growing online fraud epidemic, and that fraud-fighting efforts should be centralised under one minister or department.

    Britain has become a global epicentre for bank scams, Reuters reported in October, with a record 754 million pounds ($1 billion) stolen in the first six months of this year, up 30% from the same period in 2020.

    "We think the government's been too slow in various areas to really catch up with it…it's people being, quietly in many cases, defrauded of large amounts of money, people losing life savings," Stride said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Britain #Facebook #Microsoft #online scams #Twitter
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.