Big Story | Why is the Finance Ministry having second thoughts on GST rate cut demand by auto industry?

The Finance Ministry seems to be having seconds thoughts on whether to agree to the auto industry's demand of slashing the Goods & Service Tax (GST) rate.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has been pitching for a reduction of the GST rate on two-wheelers to 18 percent from the top slab of 28 percent to spur demand.

Maruti Suzuki, Force Motors and Toyota Kirloskar executives have time and again said high taxes on automobiles were restricting the sector’s growth by making the ownership of vehicles unattractive for consumers.

So, why these automakers are pitching for a rate cut? And will the Ministry of Finance ministry provide some relief in GST rates? Let's find out.