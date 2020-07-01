App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Relief for pharma sector as customs start clearing import of APIs from China

On June 22, customs officials in Chennai and Visakhapatnam were asked to put all shipments from China on hold until further orders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a week of delay caused by stringent scrutiny of Chinese imports, customs officials have begun clearing consignments containing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across Indian ports. Importers falling under the Tier 3 category of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme were granted exemption from stringent scrutiny.

The pharmaceutical industry in India has been worried about a potential shortage of medicine supply in the country as consignments worth around Rs 200 crore are struck at various ports and airports for clearance. On June 22, customs officials in Chennai and Visakhapatnam were asked to put all shipments from China on hold until further orders.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the rationale behind the government's move and what does it mean for pharma companies.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #big story #Business #India #videos

