you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | RBI cuts key policy rate, extends loan moratorium by 3 months

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the RBI presser and explains what it means for you.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 cut the repo rate by another 40 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) to 4 percent and reverse repo rate to 3.35 percent.

Accordingly, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate was reduced to 4.25 percent from 4.65 percent. The central bank also extended the moratorium on all term loans by another three months to August 31, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The accumulated interest for the moratorium period can be converted into a term loan. The monetary policy committee also decided to continue with the accommodative stance to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the RBI presser and explains what it means for you.

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #big story #COVID-19 impact #economic slowdown #Indian economy #loan moratorium #Rate cut #RBI Presser #videos

