Big Story | Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero, restarts QE

In a drastic move on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a full percentage point to zero and promised to boost its bond holdings by at least $700 billion.

The Fed pulled out some of the biggest weapons in its arsenal. It’s key rate is now zero to 0.25%, matching the record low level it hit during the 2008 financial crisis and where it was held until December 2015.

Sakshi Batra helps decode this in our Big Story today to understand the key reasons why the Fed had to resort to emergency measures and what is it aimed at.

