Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | COVID-19 pandemic is set to hit Indian IT professional’s American dream

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the current situation and how the Indian and US governments plan to tackle the pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian information technology (IT) workforce has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of H-1B visas given to highly skilled foreign workers. Every year thousands of the country's IT professionals travel to the United States as close to 50 percent of the H-1B quota goes to Indians.

However, after the Trump administration came in, there was a clampdown of the H-1B visa being given to Indians, resulting in thousands of techies returning home.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is going to make the situation more difficult for Indian IT professionals.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #H-1B visas #IT #sector #video

