Big retail players look to expand business, bank on post-pandemic boom in food and grocery space: Report

Representative Image (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

Big retail players in India are looking to “aggressively expand outlets and reach” in the coming years, banking on the surge in demand after lows caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, retail real estate companies said.

More Retail is looking at real estate in “several cities to open 300 supermarkets and hypermarkets over the next three years”, while Reliance Retail is considering “hundreds of properties for its Smart Point format stores,” multiple real estate agent told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, DMart is looking at properties in Delhi-NCR region, which is currently “underserved,” according to Shriram PM Monga, principal consultant at F&B and retail real estate advisory SRED.

JLL MD Shubranshu Pani told the paper that “every supermarket operator is expanding, including Reliance, More, and DMart…”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India has the world’s third largest food and grocery market with 12 million neighbourhood stores dominating the sector. Potential of India’s organised food and grocery retail space is pegged at over $500 billion, it said.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Aditya Birla Group’s More Retail and Reliance Retail did not respond to queries, the report said.

A report from India Ratings however highlighted “meaningful recoveries” by food and grocery retailers in October and November 2020 with many stores seeing 90 percent operations in the quarter compared to 70 percent in the September quarter.

Reliance Industries (RIL) which is the parent company of Reliance Retail is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.