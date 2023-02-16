 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big private banks ramp up personal loans, posing challenges to smaller rivals

Jinit Parmar
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Data suggests that private banks are growing personal loans at a significant pace in order to grab a bigger share of the lucrative market.

Big private sector lenders are going aggressive in the ramp-up of their personal loan portfolios, an analysis by Moneycontrol showed. Banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have increased their unsecured lending business during the October-December 2022 quarter in a bid to grab a bigger pie of the market.

For instance, ICICI Bank witnessed 42 percent y-o-y (YoY) growth in personal loans from Rs 56,900 crore in 2021 to Rs 80,903 crore in 2022. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank’s close rival, grew the personal loan portfolio by 18 percent during the period.

Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s housing loan portfolio jumped 29 percent from Rs 68,871 crore in 2021 to Rs 89,112 crore in 2022.

Other than big banks, smaller private sector lenders like South Indian Bank and DCB Bank also grew their unsecured loans in a big way. South Indian Bank’s personal loan book grew by 155 percent YoY and gold loan lending increased by 32 percent.