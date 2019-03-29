Big pressure points in Q4 will be auto & auto ancillary sectors, says Crisil

India Inc's revenue growth is likely to halve in the fourth-quarter due to demand slowdown and commodity slump, rating agency Crisil said in a report. Rahul Prithiani, director of Crisil Research, discussed the report in depth.

"From the last 4-5 quarters’ point of view, this quarter is going to be the lowest that we are going to record this year," Prithiani told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

According to Prithiani, the big pressure points in Q4 will be auto and auto ancillary sectors.

“Till the past few quarters some of the commodity prices were supporting the auto component companies, their revenue growth but this quarter there has been a bit of a reversal in commodity prices also over the last 3-4 months. So that is also having an impact,” he added.

“The key commodity segments like steel, aluminium, year-on-year we are seeing some pressure over there also in terms of pricing. So these are the segments which are slowing down,” Prithiani said.