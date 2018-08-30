Big Pharma, Baring Asia line up to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines: report

Pharmaceutical companies Cipla, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and private equity fund Baring Asia may be interested in the acquisition of Bharat Serums And Vaccines (BSV), according to an Economic Times report.

The Daftary family holds majority stake (77 percent) in the Mumbai-based company, while Kotak Private Equity and Orbimed Asia together hold the remaining 23 percent.

The family and funds have mandated investment bank Jefferies to carry out the sale valued at Rs 7,059 crore. According to AceEquity, the company’s FY17 revenue and operating profit stood at Rs 667.92 crore and Rs 116.85 crore, respectively.

The management was previously considering an initial public offering of Rs 2,000 crore for a 30 percent stake, but shelved the plan.

Stakeholders of the vaccine maker had on multiple attempts tried to sell off the business but the same didn’t materialise. The funds had approached private equity investors in 2014. US drug company Mylan also had prolonged negotiations but neither of these moves materialised.

“It’s largely a domestic and emerging markets portfolio. It made sense for a Mylan and still does for local players or someone like a Piramal who are looking to re-enter the formulations business,” a Mumbai-based industry analyst told the daily.

Gujarat-based Cadila Healthcare, which operates under the brand Zydus Cadila, had formed an equal joint venture with BSV in 2005 to develop anti-cancer agents and bought out its partner in 2015. Zydus Cadila one of the companies interested in the acquisition has recently been part of multiple buyouts. It acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US company marketing pain management products and 51 percent stake in Dehradun-based Windlas Healthcare.

Baring Asia was trying to acquire controlling stake in steroid maker Symbiotec Pharmalab.

BSV sells plasma derivatives, hormones, equine anti-toxins, serums and few other products in over 45 countries. The company employs 900 people.

India’s biotech industry currently has a 2 percent share of the global market and is the third-largest in the Asia-Pacific region. India’s biotechnology sector, growing at 20%, was expected to touch $11.6 billion by 2017, according to a 2017 report by the Department of Biotechnology.

“We expect biotech products worth $55 billion getting off-patent globally by 2030, giving a huge opportunity for biosimilar makers. In this backdrop, investing in a biopharmaceutical company with a good R&D and product pipeline will be a sure bet for Indian drug makers,” said Kewal Handa, former MD of Pfizer, told the newspaper.