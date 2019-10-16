Big IT firms buoy hiring in Q2, see 59% jump in jobs: Report

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have hiked hiring by 59 percent among them in the September quarter, the HinduBusiness Line reported.

The 28,157 employees hired this quarter is an increase from the 16,687 hired in the preceding quarter, it said. The increase in hiring was because of better business forecasts and strong quarter results. There has been a gradual increase in hiring since the trend declined in Q3, 2018.

TCS led the pack, by hiring the bulk of the new entrants. The net addition of 14,097 employees was the highest ever in a quarter, breaking its own previous Q1 record (12,356).

TCS' Chief Financial Officer V Ramakrishnan has reiterated that the sector's business environment is not as seasonal as it used to be. He added that the company would continue to focus on posting double-digit growth in the financial year despite a muted first half.

"We were confident when we started the year. It is a challenge now…(but) we continue to be focused on that goal. It is not that we have given up," Ramakrishnan told Moneycontrol.

He added that the anticipated business growth was the key driver over much of the hiring. At the same time, the company is building capability with a major push in campus hiring and training recruits in the required skillsets.