App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big IT firms buoy hiring in Q2, see 59% jump in jobs: Report

The 28,157 employees hired this quarter is an increase from the 16,687 hired in the preceding quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have hiked hiring by 59 percent among them in the September quarter, the HinduBusiness Line reported.

The 28,157 employees hired this quarter is an increase from the 16,687 hired in the preceding quarter, it said. The increase in hiring was because of better business forecasts and strong quarter results. There has been a gradual increase in hiring since the trend declined in Q3, 2018.

TCS led the pack, by hiring the bulk of the new entrants. The net addition of 14,097 employees was the highest ever in a quarter, breaking its own previous Q1 record (12,356).

Close

TCS' Chief Financial Officer V Ramakrishnan has reiterated that the sector's business environment is not as seasonal as it used to be. He added that the company would continue to focus on posting double-digit growth in the financial year despite a muted first half.

related news

"We were confident when we started the year. It is a challenge now…(but) we continue to be focused on that goal. It is not that we have given up," Ramakrishnan told Moneycontrol.

He added that the anticipated business growth was the key driver over much of the hiring. At the same time, the company is building capability with a major push in campus hiring and training recruits in the required skillsets.

This may play a critical role, given the company's order book was the highest in six quarters. As the orders come online, the hiring will begin to play a significant role.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #jobs

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.