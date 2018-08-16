Big C to enter Tamil Nadu next month; eyes Rs 1500 cr revenue in FY19

Mobile phone retail chain Big C is all set to foray into Tamil Nadu market by opening about 20 outlets in the first phase, founder and CMD of Big C, M Balu Chowdary said today.

The mobile phone seller aims to take the total number of stores to 300 by the end of FY 19, from the existing 225, he told reporters here. The revenue of Big C is expected to touch Rs 1500 crore during the current financial year from Rs 1015 crore in FY 18, he said.

Currently all the outlets of Big C are located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The retail chain has roped in actress Samantha as its brand ambassador and transformed its existing logo.

Chowdary said as huge discounts on mobile phones by popular e-commerce portals are coming down, sales of brick and mortar retailers is picking up. "Next month we are starting our stores in Tamil Nadu. We may start with about 15 to 20 initially. Slowly the number will be increased. Next year we are planning to enter into Karnataka market.

So in the next two to three years we want to be a top mobile phone retailer in South India. The we will take this pan India," he said. Replying to a query, Chowdary said the company is currently meeting its capital requirements through internal accruals and banks finances.