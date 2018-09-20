Big bucks for Flipkart employees as Walmart to buy shares worth $800 mn

After Walmart acquired homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, the Bengaluru-headquartered company's employees are set to make big profits through stock options. Staff at the e-tailer received word an email from the company to tender a part of their shares under the employee stock options plan (ESOP).

The company said that the share buyback programme will be completed by the end of September, according to Times of India.

In May 2018, Flipkart had announced that employees would soon be able to encash stocks. Current employees can tender 50 percent of their shares in the first year, while former employees can tender 30 percent.

Flipkart has issued 11,947,026 shares as ESOP, out of which Walmart would buy 6,242,271 shares. The expected price per share is approximately $130, which means Walmart would have to spend over $800 million on share-buyback if employees tender all their shares.

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We take immense pride in being the employer of choice and believe in rewarding employees by making them partners in the organisation’s success. The ESOP repurchase programme, a yardstick for the industry, is part of our continuing efforts to thank and reward our employees," he added.

Flipkart had announced $100 million share repurchase last year, the largest buyback by a privately held internet-based company at the time. Eligible employees were issued differential stock options to protect them from a prospective share price drop after it raised $1.4 billion in funding.