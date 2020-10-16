172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-billion-days-50-new-customers-from-tier-3-and-beyond-cities-flipkart-5973651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Billion Days | 50% new customers from Tier 3 and beyond cities: Flipkart

Snapdeal too said that 90 percent of its orders were from Tier II and III cities, even as 30 percent of the total orders came from first time users

Priyanka Sahay

Half of Walmart-owned Flipkart's new customers have come from Tier III and plus cities. This was across all categories on Day 1 of its flagship annual sale -- Big Billion Days, the company said in a statement.

While the company did not share the exact number of customers, it said smaller towns were increasingly adapting to digitisation.

Even sellers from Tier II and beyond cities reported a growth. The market place saw demand from over 2,550 pin codes across the country. Sellers from 167 new cities joined the e-commerce platform this Big Billion Days, which went live on October 16.

Categories such as home, large appliances and beauty and general merchandise saw an over 50 percent surge in new customers on Day 1 of the sale.

The management said there was a 75 percent increase in prepaid transactions, which showed strong adoption of digital payments in the country.

Snapdeal too said that 90 percent of its orders were from Tier II and III cities, even as 30 percent of the total orders came from first time users.

Flipkart has also launched multiple easy financing and equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for its customers. Interestingly, one out of every five purchases in high-ticket segments such as mobile, furniture, large appliances and electronics were driven through EMIs.

As per an industry report, over 45-50 million consumers will be coming online to shop, shifting their purchasing power from brick-and-mortar stores.

This can be seen by the increase in sellers on the two largest e-tailers, given the muted recovery in offline businesses. While Flipkart and Amazon have not shared the exact number of new sellers, they indicated through other metrics that they are emerging as the e-tailer of choice.

Rival Amazon is scheduled to go live with its Great Indian Festival sale on October 17.

While Flipkart and Amazon stay muted on sales expected this year, research and consultancy firm Redseer has predicted overall gross merchandise value (GMV) of online retailers to touch $7 billion (Rs 51,329 crore) during the month-long festival sale period.
