 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Big banks turn aggressive on gold loans, offer cheaper rates to grab a larger share of market dominated by NBFCs

Jinit Parmar
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

HDFC Bank saw a 19 percent jump in its gold loan portfolio in fiscal 2023 whereas traditional gold loan lenders Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance saw an 11 percent fall and 1 percent growth, respectively, in their gold loan portfolios till December 2022 quarter

Big banks have stepped up their marketing efforts and are offering cheaper rates to grab a bigger slice of the gold loan market in India, which has been dominated by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Big banks have stepped up their marketing efforts and are offering cheaper rates to grab a bigger slice of the gold loan market in India, which has been dominated by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

For instance, the country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has grown its gold loan portfolio 16 per cent to Rs 39,126 crore year on year (y o-y) in FY23 from Rs 32,870 crores in FY22.

Public-sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a 62 percent y-o-y growth in its gold loan portfolio as its portfolio grew to Rs 2,069 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1,277 crore a year ago.

Similarly, Kerala-based CSB Bank’s gold loan book soared 51 percent in the quarter ended December 2022 to Rs 8,780 crore from Rs 5,825 crore a year ago.