    Biden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House

    Biden said earlier the missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

    Reuters
    November 16, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed their strong support for Ukraine on Wednesday as they met for talks that included the blast that took place in Poland and challenges posed by China, the White House said.

    The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, would fully support Poland's investigation of the Tuesday blast, the White House said in a statement.

    According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

    Biden and Sunak also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, the White House added.
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 12:16 pm